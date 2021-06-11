The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 413 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

