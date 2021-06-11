The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 547 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

