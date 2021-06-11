The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,972 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

