The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ONLN stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.