The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63. Elastic has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

