The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.45. 3,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,021. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.