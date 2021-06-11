The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.