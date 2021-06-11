The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,666. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

