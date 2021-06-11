The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.49. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total value of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857 over the last 90 days.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

