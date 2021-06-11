Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.91 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

