TheStreet Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to B

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

