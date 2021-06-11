Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.75. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$118.38, with a volume of 145,765 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market cap of C$58.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.64.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3701991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

