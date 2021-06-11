Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

