TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 349,500 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of SEMrush at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR).

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.