TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $144.99 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $13,074,802. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

