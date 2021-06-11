TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 482.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Unity Software worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,735 shares of company stock worth $88,858,458 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.86. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion and a PE ratio of -86.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

