TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $194.05 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.69.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,987. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.