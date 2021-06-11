TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,334 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NFH opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.11. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

