TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

NYSE:HUM opened at $420.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

