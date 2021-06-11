Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson Sells 10,401 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 166,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

