Todd Michael Wood Sells 425 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $18,457.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,900.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00.

DMTK stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

