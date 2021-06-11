Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPZEF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Topaz Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

