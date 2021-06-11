TopBidder (BID) Tops One Day Volume of $49,596.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $49,596.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,500 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

