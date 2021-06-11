Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

