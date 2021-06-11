Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $346.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.75 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

