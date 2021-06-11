Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,373.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,458.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $845.86 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,430.02 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

