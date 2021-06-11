Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 224,753 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

