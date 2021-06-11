Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,704 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $333.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.