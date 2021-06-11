TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.