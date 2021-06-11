Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 185,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,079. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.