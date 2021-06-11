Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

