TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $684,300.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

