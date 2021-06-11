Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.