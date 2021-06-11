Traders Buy High Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

