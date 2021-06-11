Traders Purchase Large Volume of Signet Jewelers Call Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,398% compared to the typical volume of 1,284 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.