Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.16

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 451,975 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £106.88 million and a P/E ratio of 33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

