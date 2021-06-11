Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.