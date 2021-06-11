Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after buying an additional 163,638 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

