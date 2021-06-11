Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL opened at $36.60 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94.

