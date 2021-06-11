Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $284.22 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

