Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

