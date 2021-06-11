Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 202 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

