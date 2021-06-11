Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.73.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,782 shares of company stock worth $42,615,713 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.