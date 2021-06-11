Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,782 shares of company stock worth $42,615,713 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

