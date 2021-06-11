Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.14. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$26.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.