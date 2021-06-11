TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 0.6% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,299. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.