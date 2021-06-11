Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $49,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

