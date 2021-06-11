Truist Securities Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

DRI opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

