Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.57 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

