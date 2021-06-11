TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 96.92 ($1.27) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.19.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
