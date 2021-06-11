TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 96.92 ($1.27) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.19.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

