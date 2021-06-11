Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 125,000.0% in May

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 125,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

