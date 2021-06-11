Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 125,000.0% in May

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 125,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

